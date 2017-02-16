Lee’s Summit MMA fighter added to UFC Fight Night April 15 in KC

Another mixed martial arts fighter with area connections will be a part of the Ultimate Fighting Championships’ first appearance in Kansas City.
Zak Cummings of Lee’s Summit-based Glory MMA and Fitness will meet Nate Coy in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night April 15 at the Sprint Center. The event will be broadcast live on Fox and tickets go on sale March 10.
Cummings, a 32-year-old native of Irving, Texas, has a 20-5 professional record, including 5-2 in the UFC. He won submission of the night in his UFC debut in 2013.
On Saturday UFC officials announced that fellow Glory MMA and Fitness fighter Tim Elliott will take on Louis Smolka in a flyweight bout to open the night.
Elliott is ranked No. 11 in the flyweight division. He won the UFC-produced reality series “The Ultimate Fighter 24” last summer, then lost by unanimous decision to current flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson in December.
The 30-year-old Wichita native has a 14-7-1 record, including 2-5 in the UFC.
Also on the card is a light heavyweight bout between Devin Clark and Jake Collier and a middleweight bout between Anthony Smith and Andrew Sanchez. A strawweight bout will feature Michelle Waterson against Rose Namajunas.
In other UFC news, Glory MMA and Fitness owner James Krause will compete in Season 25 of The Ultimate Fighter. The competition premieres April 19 on FS1.
ICYMI: Did you see who made the new #TUFRedemption cast?! You'll find these guys VERY familiar https://t.co/OHtm8Av3V1 pic.twitter.com/JJHA9TGihz— #UFCHalifax (@ufc) February 16, 2017
Krause, a Greenwood resident, is one of 14 former cast members that will compete for redemption in the tournament comprised of welterweights. The winner will receive a UFC contract and a $250,000 prize, the largest cash prize in the show’s history.
Krause, 30, is 23-7 overall in his career, including 4-3 in the UFC.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments