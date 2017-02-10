Former Chief Jared Allen helps provide bulls to PBR Tour

Jared Allen was a cowboy before he was a standout NFL defensive end. It’s why he celebrated just about every one of his 136 career sacks by roping an imaginary calf, why he announced his retirement on horseback in a video posted on Twitter.
It’s also why the closest thing Allen — who spent his first four seasons in Kansas City with the Chiefs — has to a job these days is overseeing Jared Allen’s Pro Bull Team.
Allen is one of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Tour’s many stock owners. None of his bulls are at this weekend’s Kansas City Invitational because bulls don’t compete on a weekly basis, but they do appear regularly throughout the season.
“It’s a little more than a hobby, but not quite work,” Allen said with a laugh.
Allen’s partnership with the PBR began in 2012, and has grown since. Allen brings mainstream name recognition to a growing sport. In return, the PBR promotes Allen’s foundation: Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, which helps find handicap-accessible homes for military veterans.
“They like to be involved with people involved with them,” Allen said of the PBR. “I talked to a couple people way smarter than me, and then my competitive spirit took over. It’s a fun sport, and we try to make a little bit of money, and we’re always raising awareness for the foundation and giving money to it. It’s a military foundation, and the (PBR) demographic fits us well.”
Allen brought more than just a name. His first bull to reach the Built Ford Tough Series, Air Time, is a high-jumping 1,500-pound spotted behemoth.
Air Time was the favorite to win the 2015 World Champion Bull standings before a bad last ride pushed him to a third-place finish. Allen watched it all from the Carolina Panthers locker room before a Sunday night game.
“I joke that he’s the Dan Marino of the PBR,” Allen said. “He’s the best bull that might not ever win a championship.”
Allen’s other top bulls include Magic Train and Hy Test. Allen’s team also sponsors Canadian rider Tanner Byrne.
“We try to bring them up as young bulls, and Matt (Scharping, Allen’s stock contractor) does such a great job. We approach it as we’re training athletes,” Allen said.
“They train on both sides (rider and bull). It’s the only sport where you need a competitor to score so you can win,” Allen said. “When you understand animals are bred to buck and their strength, and the mental toughness these cowboys have, it becomes more than hoping for a wreck. You love to see the skill-level in it.”
Allen has always had a bit of a wild side, but that won’t lead him to attempt a ride any time in the foreseeable future.
“Um, no,” Allen said with a laugh. “I don’t think my wife would be too happy with me. She’s more worried about me being around to help raise our kids.”
For now, Allen is content to raise bulls that thrash as hard as he did.
