Five riders to watch during this weekend’s PBR event at the Sprint Center

The Professional Bull Riders return to the Sprint Center on Saturday. Here’s a look at the top five riders in the world rankings:
Jess Lockwood
World rank: 1
Age: 19
Hometown: Volborg, Mont.
Height/weight: 5-5, 130
Years pro: 0
Notable: The rookie has burst onto the scene with two wins this season (Jan. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York and Jan. 27 in Sacramento, Calif.) Lockwood will face Sweet Pro’s Long John, the 2015 world champion bull, in Saturday night’s 15/15 Bucking Battle.
Rubens Barbosa
World rank: 2
Age: 33
Hometown: Iaciara, Brazil
Height/weight: 5-6, 145
Years pro: 7
Notable: The Brazilian has never finished higher than 23rd in the world standings, but he’s off to a good start in 2017. He won the Chicago Invitational on Jan. 13 and finished second last weekend in Anaheim, Calif. Barbosa faces Pearl Harbor on Saturday.
Marco Eguchi
World rank: 3
Age: 27
Hometown: Poa, Brazil
Height/weight: 5-7, 135
Years pro: 9
Notable: Eguchi, who won the 2013 Kansas City Invitational, has placed in the top 10 in six events this season. He’ll face Sweet Pro’s Bruiser on Saturday.
Derek Kolbaba
World rank: 4
Age: 20
Hometown: Walla Walla, Wash.
Height/weight: 5-9, 140
Years pro: 3
Notable: He earned 565 points and about $45,000 with a first-place finish at Oklahoma City on Jan. 21. Kolbaba will face Mystical on Saturday.
Kaique Pacheco
World rank: 5
Age: 22
Hometown: Itatiba, Brazil
Height/weight: 5-8, 145
Years pro: 4
Notable: The third Brazilian ranked in the top five, Pacheco has two first-place finishes this season (at Denver on Jan. 9 and at Hidalgo, Texas, on Dec. 3). He’ll face Moto Moto on Saturday.
Other top riders
Chase Outlaw, ranked seventh in the world, has perhaps the best name on the circuit. The Hamburg, Ark., native has a favorable matchup with Brutus. ... Mason Lowe, of Exeter, Mo., is ranked 12th and will face Cochise.
PBR in KC
What: Professional Bull Riders Kansas City Invitational
When: 6:45 p.m. Saturday and 1:45 p.m. Sunday
Where: Sprint Center
TV: 11 a.m. Sunday, CBS 5, 13 (taped)
Tickets: $15-$400, available at Sprint Center box office or online at AXS.com
