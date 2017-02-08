Players bracing for just about any weather at Pebble

0:56 Five memorable moments in the career of Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura Pause

1:17 Where Kansas City ranks nationally for TV sports ratings

1:19 Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

2:24 Emotional Royals players speak at Yordano Ventura vigil

1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral

0:48 With Royals teammates looking on, Yordano Ventura laid to rest in Dominican Republic

1:24 New Orleans tornado tears through warehouse

3:30 Community prepares for Somali family's arrival after executive order barred them last week

1:19 Kansas City faces possible snow drought