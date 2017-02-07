Chris Carter agrees to $3.5M, 1-year deal with Yankees

1:17 Where Kansas City ranks nationally for TV sports ratings Pause

2:43 Sam Mellinger shares the Royals' favorite winning memories

1:22 Royals GM Dayton Moore discusses Wade Davis trade

3:57 Royals payroll likely to 'regress a little bit' in 2017

0:53 Smart City website launches in KC

2:00 KU's Bill Self on Frank Mason's hustle play and KU's win over Kansas State

2:57 Royals introduce outfielder Jorge Soler

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

2:03 Cafe Europa opens Union Hill location