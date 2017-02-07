UW athletics department opposed to conceal carry bill

University of Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman says he has concerns about a bill in the state Legislature that would allow for the concealed carrying of firearms at university athletic events.
Burman tells the Laramie Boomerang (http://bit.ly/2khYckR) that he doesn't want people to bring weapons into War Memorial Stadium or Arena-Auditorium.
House Bill 136 has passed the state House and is now in the Senate. The legislation specifically permits lawful conceal carry at athletic events. Some colleges in other states that have concealed carry prohibit guns at athletic venues.
Supporters of House Bill 136 said allowing the lawful carrying of firearms on campus would make colleges safer.
UW President Laurie Nichols and the Faculty Senate also oppose concealed carry on campus. A survey found UW students are split nearly evenly.
Comments