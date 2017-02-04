Travis powers Stanford past Utah

6:36 Analysis: Iowa State 92, Kansas 89 (OT) Pause

1:20 KU head coach Bill Self reads statement about Lagerald Vick after Baylor game

1:01 KU fans react to scrutiny surrounding team

3:39 KU coach Bill Self says it's been a 'unique last short period of time'

2:01 KU coach Bill Self updates Carlton Bragg suspension

5:40 KU coach Bill Self addresses alleged rape at McCarthy Hall

0:53 Five things to know about Super Bowl LI

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

4:01 Kansas City home for refugees remains empty after travel ban