Russia says Paralympics rejected offer of doping compromise

3:22 KU coach Bill Self previews the Jayhawks game against Baylor Pause

9:38 Analysis: Kansas 79, Kentucky 73

2:23 KU point guard Frank Mason previews Baylor game

5:40 KU coach Bill Self addresses alleged rape at McCarthy Hall

3:37 KU coach Bill Self on Carlton Bragg

3:05 KU coach Bill Self bothered by turnovers in win over Texas

0:40 Landen Lucas: KU 'exposed' by West Virginia in some areas it needs to fix

0:46 Bill Self says TV — not coaches — is reason for SEC/Big 12 Challenge games in January

0:48 KU coach Bill Self on players' response to this week: 'I was really proud of them'