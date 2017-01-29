Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2017

Former Chiefs quarterback Bill Kenney and former Royals and Cardinals outfielder Vince Coleman were among the inductees into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday night in Springfield.
Amos Otis, who played for the Royals during 1970-83 and was a five-time All-Star, was unable to attend because of a family matter and will be inducted at a later date.
Kenney was with the Chiefs during 1979-88 and started 77 games at quarterback. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1983.
Coleman played for the Cardinals during 1985-90 and the Royals during 1994-95.
The rest of the class includes: Mike Kelly, the voice of the Missouri Tigers’ radio broadcasts; former Missouri football coach Warren Powers; longtime Missouri athletic trainer Rex Sharp; Missouri State volleyball coach Melissa Stokes; former Missouri State basketball star Kelby Stuckey; Art Hains, the voice of the Missouri State Bears; Astros owner Jim Crane, a former Central Missouri baseball player; Jeff Emig, a Kansas City, Kan., native and four-time American Motorcyclist Association champion; George Hayward, a St. Joseph native and NFL referee; BASS champion Rick Clunn, Berkeley (St. Louis) track coach Rod Staggs, Penney football coach David Fairchild; Glendale soccer coach Jeff Rogers; the Central Missouri baseball program; and the New Bloomfield baseball program along with its former coach Rod Haley.
