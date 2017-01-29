Stormy Liberal wins Clockers' Corner Stakes at Santa Anita

0:48 KU coach Bill Self on players' response to this week: 'I was really proud of them' Pause

9:38 Analysis: Kansas 79, Kentucky 73

5:40 KU coach Bill Self addresses alleged rape at McCarthy Hall

11:36 Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore preview Kansas-Kentucky game

3:37 KU coach Bill Self on Carlton Bragg

0:36 Three things to know about K-State

3:51 KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play

3:07 KU coach Bill Self on Landen Lucas and Sunflower Showdown

1:58 'We are not afraid of immigrants,' mayor tells protesters at KCI