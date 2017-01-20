Seeing happy people brings couple back to KC Boat & Sportshow

Dick and Sandra Hansen have been coming to the Kansas City Boat & Sportshow for 51 years, and one thing keeps bringing them back.
“We see a lot of smiling faces,” Dick said.
The Hansens are operating an indoor trout pond that is free for kids 12-and-under at the show, which runs from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday at Bartle Hall.
Dick Hansen said they have made it to Kansas City all but one of the 51 years. The Hansens have had displays on wild animals and boating over the years before starting the kids fishing area.
“This is a great event,” he said. “It brings the best of the outdoors indoors. We have lots of good stories from coming here over the years.”
The Hansens, who are from St. Croix Falls, Wis., seem to have made a connection with the children. They enjoy watching kids try to land a fish.
“This introduces them to the outdoors,” Dick Hansen said. You have to teach them how to have fun.”
Reaching the millennials
Greg Surdyke is trying to connect with young adults who haven’t had a lot of experience with outdoor activities as well as folks who have enjoyed it all of their lives.
Surdyke is at the Sportshow displaying products he has available through his Yamaha business at the Lake of the Ozarks in Osage Beach, Mo.
The products that young adults might be more interested in include jet skis and sport boats that are clean-burning and easy to operate.
“You have to try a little harder to get the millennials to get outside and enjoy the water,” Surdyke said.
‘Queen of show’
Austin French has a variety of boats on display, including one that is called “Queen of Show.”
It is almost impossible to miss in the boat display area of the show.
The boat is a 38-foot express cruiser with two motors and 380 horsepower. It has two sleeping areas as well as other necessities for living, and French said people who own one will often just stay on it while on vacation.
French, who represents Iguana Boat Sales in Osage Beach, said it would be ideal for someone wanting to take it out on rivers or to large bodies of water in Florida.
The boat features joystick technology to shift and steer the boat.
“It parks the boat for you,” French said. “It makes things really easy.”
Boating safety
Folks who are new to boating, as well as those with a lot of experience, are enjoying the Progressive Insurance Boat School run by mariners from the Annapolis School of Seamanship.
They cover a variety of boating topics through seminars and hands-on demonstrations using a virtual boat simulator and a remote control docking pool.
Modern electronic navigation is one area being stressed.
“There is stuff for people new to boating and those who have done it for years,” said Matt Benhoff, vice president of operations for the school.
Another adventure
New to the Sportshow this year is the Flywire Zipline
Persons at least 4 feet tall and between 45 and 250 pounds can climb a tower, get some instruction and then fly about 210 feet across the show floor at up to 20 mph.
“The zip line is always an eye-catching, fun thing,” instructor Ian Coffey said.
