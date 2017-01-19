Activists try again for referendum on Budapest's 2024 bid

2:02 Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir preview the U.S. Figure Skating championships Pause

0:21 Eric Berry to teammates: 'Be honest with yourselves'

2:14 The legacy of Marty Schottenheimer's Chiefs defense

0:39 Marty Schottenheimer reflects on his time with the Chiefs

0:20 Justin Houston: We've got to prepare better

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved

2:03 Cafe Europa opens Union Hill location

6:31 Royals announce new partnership with Price Chopper