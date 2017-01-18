Four KC-area athletes earn 2016 awards from Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame will honor Rockhurst University shortstop Brett Marr, Park University’s Xavielle Brown and Wendy Romero and Staley High School graduate Jackson Duffy for standout 2016 seasons.
The four athletes are among 82 who will received special achievement awards on Jan. 29 in Springfield at the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center.
Marr earned an NCAA Division II Gold Glove award after making only two errors in 45 games last season.
Brown, a junior forward on the men’s basketball team, was an NAIA first-team All-American after averaging 22.8 points per game.
Romero was the NAIA’s volleyball player of the year, leading the nation with 685 kills.
Duffy, now a freshman at Missouri State, hit .528 as a senior in high school and earned All-America first-time honors from Louisville Slugger.
For tickets to the Hall of Fame’s event, call (417) 889-3100.
T-Bones add infielder and pitcher
The T-Bones announced signings of third baseman Jordan Edgerton and pitcher Cody Winiarski on Wednesday.
Edgerton, a former ninth-round draft pick, hit .215 in 121 games for Atlanta’s high-A affilliate last season.
Winiarski has a 4.00 ERA in parts of five seasons in the Chicago White Sox organization.
