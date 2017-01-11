NFL's Wilson, Beckham Jr, Watt top social media rankings

2:19 Pittsburgh Steeler fan's Shawnee man cave is a shrine to team Pause

2:45 Chiefs’ Dontari Poe shows off basketball skills with Harlem Globetrotters

24:53 Part 1: Chiefs-Steelers playoff preview with Sam Mellinger and Terez A. Paylor

2:19 Relive the five best Chiefs scoring plays from this season

0:57 Get to know the AFC playoff field

0:41 Chris Jones: I'm the Chiefs' team quarterback

3:50 Andy Reid, Alex Smith on Chiefs' AFC West title, playoff bye

0:27 Chiefs' Charcandrick West scored twice on same play

2:12 Chiefs fans describe their battle plan against Mother Nature while tailgating