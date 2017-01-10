Sports

January 10, 2017 3:33 PM

Alabama lost the national championship game, and now this Crimson Tide fan needs a new TV

By Brian Murphy

Clemson and Alabama played one of the best college football games ever in Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game.

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Hunter Renfroe with one second remaining to give the Tigers a 35-31 victory in Tampa. The lead changed hands three times in the final 4 minutes, 38 seconds of the fourth quarter.

But the outcome was too much for one Crimson Tide fan, who took out his frustration on his wall-mounted television set. This fan — and the others watching with him — didn’t get to see any replays of the final score or the post-game coverage of Clemson’s win. It’s probably for the best.

Warning: Video contains foul language.

