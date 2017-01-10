Alabama lost the national championship game, and now this Crimson Tide fan needs a new TV

26:36 Part 2: Chiefs-Steelers playoff preview with Sam Mellinger and Terez A. Paylor Pause

2:19 Relive the five best Chiefs scoring plays from this season

2:45 Chiefs’ Dontari Poe shows off basketball skills with Harlem Globetrotters

51:28 Chiefs-Steelers playoff preview with Sam Mellinger and Terez A. Paylor

0:28 Steelers' James Harrison on Chiefs: 'We played them this year? Didn't know'

0:57 Get to know the AFC playoff field

2:12 Chiefs fans describe their battle plan against Mother Nature while tailgating

3:12 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Kansas City gets set to face Steelers

3:50 Andy Reid, Alex Smith on Chiefs' AFC West title, playoff bye