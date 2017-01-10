Another Rio Olympic venue struggling to find a use

2:32 Svi Mykhailiuk on if he traveled before game winner: 'I don't know' Pause

2:49 Is anyone playing up to KU's standard of defense? Bill Self says no

2:45 Chiefs’ Dontari Poe shows off basketball skills with Harlem Globetrotters

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

0:50 Details of Kansas City's first homicide of 2017

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

51:28 Chiefs-Steelers playoff preview with Sam Mellinger and Terez A. Paylor

1:57 Taking carbon monoxide seriously