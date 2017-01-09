Survivor asks coaches' help dealing with violence vs. women

2:18 KU coach Bill Self previews matchup with Oklahoma Pause

3:51 KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play

1:52 KU coach Bill Self on 85-68 win over Texas Tech

1:17 One minute scouting report of Pittsburgh Steelers

2:20 British boy marvels at Kansas City’s kindness as he battles bone cancer

3:12 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Kansas City gets set to face Steelers

2:11 Dennis Carpenter to lead Lee's Summit School District

3:27 Martin Luther King Jr. interfaith service

1:29 Ozobot makes programming as easy as coloring