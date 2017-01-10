St. John's, DePaul to make their game Maggie Dixon Classic

1:17 One minute scouting report of Pittsburgh Steelers Pause

0:28 Steelers' James Harrison on Chiefs: 'We played them this year? Didn't know'

0:45 Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: 'What happened in the regular season is of little importance'

3:12 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Kansas City gets set to face Steelers

2:12 Chiefs fans describe their battle plan against Mother Nature while tailgating

0:59 Andy Reid on Tyreek Hill's 'speeding ticket'

2:19 Relive the five best Chiefs scoring plays from this season

3:50 Andy Reid, Alex Smith on Chiefs' AFC West title, playoff bye

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes