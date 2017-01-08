Moore helps No. 8 Louisville beat Pitt 73-52

1:17 One minute scouting report of Pittsburgh Steelers Pause

3:51 KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play

2:32 Svi Mykhailiuk on if he traveled before game winner: 'I don't know'

4:02 Bill Self on KU freshman Josh Jackson: 'He wants to be coached'

3:13 KU coach Bill Self previews Texas Tech game

4:19 Baby born after car crash to Air Force couple who tried 10 years to get pregnant

0:28 Steelers' James Harrison on Chiefs: 'We played them this year? Didn't know'

0:45 Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: 'What happened in the regular season is of little importance'

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'