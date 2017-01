US tops Russia 4-3 in world junior hockey semifinal shootout

3:07 KU coach Bill Self on Landen Lucas and Sunflower Showdown Pause

15:15 Postgame analysis following KU's 90-88 victory over Kansas State

1:17 Bill Self: KU fortunate to win after poor defensive effort against TCU

2:14 Investigation continues into Grandview explosion

5:28 The Rockettes perform at George W. Bush's 2001 inauguration

1:23 Chiefs DT Dontari Poe on pressuring quarterbacks

0:43 High school basketball game ends in three buzzer-beaters

3:39 James Naismith's original 13 rules of basketball: Can you name them?

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'