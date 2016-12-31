Bo knows: Scarbrough carries Alabama to college football final

2:10 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Andy Reid reacts to LaVell Edwards' death Pause

0:47 Dontari Poe on TD pass: 'I was in Coach Reid's ear, like a true offensive player'

0:59 Marcus Peters talks about Keenan Allen and Chiefs' comeback

1:40 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Gap and power running plays are key

2:07 Homicide victims of 2016 remembered at prayer vigil

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

3:46 What it's like to climb up a 270-foot wind turbine

2:17 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Last Chargers game in San Diego?

1:17 Bill Self: KU fortunate to win after poor defensive effort against TCU