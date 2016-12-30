Iowa State storms past Texas Tech 63-56

Naz Mitrou-Long scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Iowa State rallied from 14 down to beat Texas Tech 63-56 Friday.
Monte Morris had 14 points with six assists for the Cyclones (9-3, 1-0 Big 12), who recovered from an ugly start to beat the Red Raiders at home for the sixth time in a row.
After looking sluggish for well over a half, Iowa State ripped off 16 straight points — and a Mitrou-Long 3 gave the Cyclones their first lead, 55-52, with 4:29 left.
Texas Tech (11-2, 0-1) out-rebounded the smaller Cyclones 42-27. But the Red Raiders went scoreless for 7 ½ minutes down the stretch, allowing Mitrou-Long and Iowa State to overtake them behind a crowd that went from irritated to raucous in no time.
Keenan Evans led Texas Tech with 15 points, and Anthony Livingston scored 13. Zach Smith had 14 rebounds for the Red Raiders, who were outscored by 17 points in the second half.
BIG PICTURE
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders sailed through their first Big 12 test — for 30 minutes. After playing one of the nation's easier non-conference schedules, Texas Tech got up big before completely down crumbling the stretch. The Big 12 will know a lot more about the Red Raiders after its next two games against No. 11 West Virginia and No. 3 Kansas. But they'll be 0-3 in the league unless they learn how to put together a complete game.
Iowa State: It wasn't a coincidence that Iowa State's offense opened up once Deonte Burton went to the bench. Burton was just 2 of 11 shooting, and the Cyclones found their groove once they went small and moved the ball. Iowa State was also solid at the line, shooting 15 of 18.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech will open its Big 12 home schedule against the Mountaineers.
Iowa State will travel to fourth-ranked Baylor on Wednesday. The Cyclones will be decisive underdogs, although they were within a missed 3 of beating No. 7 Gonzaga earlier this season.
