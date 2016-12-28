Rodgers-to-Nelson: Packers' prolific duo is on a roll

2:10 KU coach Bill Self previews Big 12 season & the streak Pause

1:33 Kansas Jayhawks host annual holiday basketball clinic for kids

3:51 KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

2:17 What is Kansas City's top sports story for 2016?

1:02 Surveillance shows armed robbery in parking garage near the Plaza

44:22 Facebook Live: Chiefs chat with Sam Mellinger and Terez Paylor

0:58 Trump announces huge investment and job creation in U.S. by Sprint's parent company

2:33 Donald Trump's White House staff picks so far