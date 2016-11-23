Livingston, Smith lead Texas Tech past Utah State 75-51

2:13 Chiefs rookies help distribute Thanksgiving food Pause

4:19 Chiefs game plan: Terez A. Paylor previews Buccaneers at KC

2:30 Chiefs' Andy Reid talks defense, silent protests and Justin Houston

2:08 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Jeremy Maclin update

1:34 Running back Bishop Sankey getting up to speed with Chiefs

0:17 Travis Kelce: 'There's no excuses' after loss to Buccaneers

3:55 KC bar hopping with George Wendt and friends

2:11 Mizzou's Charles Harris on senior day, NFL Draft

2:59 Still no motive in March shooting deaths of four men in Kansas City, Kan.