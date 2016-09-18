Photo gallery: Georgia 28, Missouri 27

Missouri Tigers wide receiver J'Mon Moore (6) was distraught after he fumbled the ball and the Georgia Bulldogs recovered it in the final two minutes of the game during the second half of the college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium. Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Kevin Pendleton (71) tries to help him get off the field as his teammates wide receivers Ray Wingo (14) and Emanuel Hall (84) watched. Georgia won 28-27.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers wide receiver J'Mon Moore (6) was distraught after he fumbled the ball and the Georgia Bulldogs recovered it in the final two minutes of the game during the second half of the college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium. Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Kevin Pendleton (71) tries to help him get off the field as his teammateswide receiver Ray Wingo (14) watched. Georgia won 28-27.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers wide receiver J'Mon Moore (6) fumbled the ball and Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Juwuan Briscoe (12) recovered the ball in the final two minutes of the game during the second half of the college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium. Georgia won 28-27.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers wide receiver J'Mon Moore (6) was tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Juwuan Briscoe (12) during the first half of the college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers head coach Barry Odom talked to his players during the first half of the college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium. Georgia won 28-27.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers wide receiver J'Mon Moore (6) scored a touchdown during the second quarter of the college football game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) escaped Missouri Tigers linebacker Michael Scherer (30) during the first half of the college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium. Georgia won 28-27.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock (3) threw the ball while under pressure by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker D'Andre Walker (15) during the first half of the college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Terry Godwin (5) took to the air as he was bought down by Missouri Tigers defensive back Aarion Penton (11) during the first half of the college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium. Georgia won 28-27.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers linebacker Michael Scherer (30) tackled Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) during the first half of the college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium. Georgia won 28-27.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers defensive end Charles Harris (91) sacked Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jacob Eason (10) during the first half of the college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers wide receiver J'Mon Moore (6) got away from Georgia Bulldogs safety Dominick Sanders (24) during the second quarter of the college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium. Moore scored on this run.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers wide receiver J'Mon Moore (6) got away from Georgia Bulldogs safety Dominick Sanders (24) during the second quarter of the college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium. Moore scored on this run.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers running back Ish Witter (21) was surrounded by the Georgia Bulldogs defense during the first half of the college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers wide receiver Chris Black (1) failed to reach a pass next to Georgia Bulldogs safety Dominick Sanders (24) during the first half of the college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Terry Godwin (5) tried to avoid Missouri Tigers safety Thomas Wilson (8) during the second quarter of the college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock (3) chased after a bad snap during the second half of the college football game the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium. Georgia won 28-27.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers defensive back Anthony Sherrils (22) tackled Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (16) during the second half of the college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium. Georgia won 28-27.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers linebacker Michael Scherer (30) celebrated a stop against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half of the college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium. Georgia won 28-27.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers running back Damarea Crockett (16) eluded the Georgia Bulldogs defense during the second half of the college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium. Georgia won 28-27.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock (3) gained yardage during the second half of the college football game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium. Georgia won 28-27.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers safety Anthony Sherrils (22) tackled Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (16) during the second half of the college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium. Georgia won 28-27.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers linebacker Michael Scherer (30) watched as the Georgia Bulldogs celebrated their touchdown during the second half of the college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium. Georgia won 28-27.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
The Missouri Tigers defense, including Missouri Tigers defensive linemen Spencer Williams (13) and Terry Beckner Jr. (79) tried block the game winning extra point from the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half of the college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium. Georgia won 28-27.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers wide receiver J'Mon Moore (6) walked off of Faurot Field after MU lost, 28-27, to the Georgia Bulldogs in the football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Memorial Stadium. Moore fumbled the ball in the final two minutes of the game and Georgia recovered.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers head coach Barry Odom watched his team warm-up before the start of the college football game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock (3) warms up with the team before the start of the college football game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock (3) danced with his teammates before the start of the college football game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock (3) was all smiles before the start of the college football game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com