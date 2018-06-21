‘Zero-tolerance’ policy at the Mexican border is a major priority mistake

This week, a group of former U.S. attorneys from all over the nation called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end the “zero-tolerance” policy tearing families apart at our nation’s borders.
My former colleagues and I — who served under both Republican and Democratic presidents alike — have been horrified by the images and stories of children separated from their moms and dads. But we also object to the policy because it is dangerous, expensive and inconsistent with the values of the Department of Justice we served.
Thankfully, on Wednesday the president acknowledged separating children as a deterrent was wrong. Unfortunately, he still stands by his flawed zero-tolerance policy.
The story of families arriving at the border is a universal story of humanity: parents willing to face all odds to protect their children. Every administration for decades has grappled with the complexities inherent in families illegally crossing our borders. Until now, every administration has chosen a path that has balanced the need for effective enforcement and deterrence with humanity and compassion.
Now, the balance is gone. Instead, U.S. attorneys have been ordered to arrest and charge every single immigrant who arrives here without inspection — even those seeking asylum. The crime is a misdemeanor — a lower-level offense — but the consequences are breathtaking. As opposed to getting a hearing to determine whether they should be granted asylum, they are charged and detained in what amounts to a family prison.
Unless you are a Native American, your ancestors, like mine, came to this country seeking a better life. Today our immigration system is broken. Our legislative representatives need to demonstrate courage and make hard, realistic changes in the system so that it can provide an efficient and humane way of addressing the needs of asylum seekers and other immigrants. Sadly, that courage has failed to manifest itself to date.
As a former U.S. attorney, I’m also worried about the impact on the priorities of our prosecutors. Every minute a prosecutor spends pursuing misdemeanor illegal entry cases is time he or she does not spend investigating more significant crimes such as a terrorist plot, a violent gang, a human trafficking organization, an international drug cartel or a corrupt public official.
Under this zero-tolerance policy, cases involving significant issues such as firearms, violent crime, financial fraud and public safety on Indian reservations all take a backseat to these lesser, weaker misdemeanor cases. The combination of unnecessary family trauma and its dangerous impact on our national security is exacerbated by the crushing expense of arresting and detaining every illegal entry misdemeanor defendant.
At a time when the federal deficit is blooming and there’s no relief in sight, the zero-tolerance policy will hit taxpayers in the wallet over and over again: We pay for the detention. We pay for the prosecutors. We pay for the defense lawyers, the judges, the immigration agents. The costs go on and on — all for a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of six months in jail.
None of this is necessary. This is a miserable, dangerous, costly policy that the attorney general could end with a phone call. Effective leadership and the integrity of the world’s leading law enforcement agency require nothing less.
Barry Grissom is former U.S. attorney for the District of Kansas.
