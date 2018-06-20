Your right to vote doesn’t come from the secretary of state

In 2013, Kansas began to block citizens from voting if they failed to present documentary proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate, when they registered to vote for the first time.
This week, U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson — a President George W. Bush appointee — ruled that this requirement violates federal law. Her 2016 injunction against requiring this standard of proof is now permanent.
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach was the architect of these laws, and the state has been in court ever since. The Shawnee County District Court has twice ruled against Kobach’s two-tiered voting system. The U.S. District Court ordered a preliminary injunction, which was later upheld by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit.
This April, Kobach was found in contempt of court for willfully failing to comply with the instructions of a U.S. District Court judge. He was ordered to pay attorney fees for the other side related to the contempt charge — $51,646.16. Kansas will be footing the bill.
But that doesn’t scratch the surface of what’s been spent by Kansas in court over the last five years — and what does Kansas have to show for it?
I firmly believe in protecting the integrity of the Kansas voter rolls. But I don’t believe that Kobach or the candidates riding on his coattails understand what it means to do that. Constitutional rights do not flow from the office of the secretary of state.
First and foremost, it means being on the right side of the law. That should be obvious, and it shouldn’t take a $52,000 judgment to make it happen.
It means that documentary proof of citizenship can no longer be the bar for voter registration in Kansas. In my opinion, it was never appropriate for the state to saddle citizens with that burden. With better technology and interstate cooperation, the state of Kansas has more efficient and cost-effective ways to verify citizenship.
That means defending our voter rolls and voting systems against hacking. We know Russian hackers targeted at least 21 states and compromised the voting systems of at least seven states prior to the 2016 election.
Nothing can guarantee total security, but Kansas should be taking informed and intelligent steps to secure its own elections.
It means accuracy and security in the management of our citizens’ personal data. As administrator of the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck system, Kansas absorbs the cost and liability of securing data for citizens in 26 other states, but it is riddled with problems.
It recently reported over 94,000 duplicate registrations to the state of New Hampshire. Only 142 were actually duplicates, and over 817 hours of work were lost chasing down false matches. On top of that, Crosscheck’s security protocols have been widely criticized, and some personal data has already been leaked.
By any measure, noncitizen voting is a rare occurrence. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman testified two years ago that five noncitizens had submitted perhaps 10 to 12 ballots since 2004 in her county, out of more than a million. Over the last 18 years, more than 13 million votes were cast in Kansas, but only one noncitizen was convicted of voting illegally.
In response to those numbers, Kobach devised a system that blocked more than 30,000 legal voters over a period of three years.
That’s more than 30,000 citizens who tried to register and were denied. We’ll never know how many more thought it was pointless to even try.
If you’re solving a problem by creating a much bigger problem, you either don’t know what you’re doing or you’re doing it for the wrong reasons.
Being in charge of elections should be about increasing the number of citizens registered to vote. It should be about promoting a nonpartisan understanding of the candidates and the issues in question. It should be about facilitating participation in the voting process, in whatever way is most effective.
If you’re not doing that, you’re not doing the job.
Brian McClendon of Lawrence is a Democratic candidate for Kansas secretary of state.
