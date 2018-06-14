Pat Roberts can lead to a new Farm Bill for healthy soil, healthy crops

In my 37 years of working in the conservation of natural resources, one slice of wisdom has stuck with me: Crop health depends on healthy soil, plain and simple.
We, as humans, therefore depend on clean water and healthy soil to feed ourselves. It’s the circle of life, and healthy water and soil are where it begins.
There are a lot of ways farmers can cultivate healthy water, soil and plants. Conservation practices, such as cover crops, can improve soil structure, stability, and increase moisture and nutrient holding capacity for plant growth. Additionally, cover crops increase organic matter in the soil and protect valuable topsoil from being displaced by wind and water erosion. These benefits can lead to improved crop yields for farmers.
Anyone would have a hard time trying to find a farmer who doesn’t want to do the right thing by his or her land and use good land stewardship. However, there are barriers preventing many farmers from adopting and implementing conservation practices. Some of them take a fair amount of trial and error. And they can be costly, which can be discouraging to farmers who want to get started. This is why working-lands conservation programs such as CSP, the Conservation Stewardship Program, and EQIP, the Environmental Quality Incentive Program are so valuable. They offer remedies to these impediments that farmers and ranchers face in adopting conservation practices.
Through these programs, farmers are given the flexibility to try different conservation methods and see what works for them, reducing the risk of losing money or resources. Practices such as cover crops, pollinator habitats, grass waterways and rotational grazing — among many more — are supported by these programs.
Another benefit of CSP and EQIP is that they offer a measurable public good. When you aren’t specifically looking for the benefits that conservation provides to our community as a whole, you don’t always notice them. For example, not only do conservation practices help farmers by protecting water quality, reducing nutrient loss and reducing soil erosion, but they also help all people in a community. Clean water and bountiful wildlife are things everyone can enjoy.
With the current Farm Bill expiring in September, Congress has the responsibility to strengthen these programs. The House of Representatives took the opposite approach by gutting working-lands conservation in their draft version of the legislation.
Here in Kansas, we have a special connection to the Farm Bill. Our own Sen. Pat Roberts is chair of the powerful Senate Committee Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry. I am glad Roberts took the lead on introducing a bill in committee containing policy improvements for conservation. However, I am concerned by proposals to cut funding for both of these programs. In my experience, adoption of these practices is much faster with the help of these programs.
These programs support healthy soil and water, farmers and ranchers, and rural communities. Working-lands conservation should be a priority in the final 2018 Farm Bill.
Lyle Frees is a retired Natural Resources Conservation Service employee and landowner in Ellsworth County.
