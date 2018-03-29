Hospice and palliative experts extend family doctors’ care at end of life

Lewis and Clark had nothing on today’s health care consumer. The labyrinth that is the modern U.S. health care system can be every bit as challenging and impenetrable as the early wilderness the intrepid explorers traversed.
Thank goodness for family physicians. It’s largely because of these dedicated servants that health care consumers have dependable, trustworthy guides to shepherd them safely through uncharted territories. It’s for those reasons that we at Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care pause to honor doctors for their courage and commitment this Doctors Day, March 30.
The challenges posed by our health care system can seem bewildering to the average person. Just making sense of complicated medical options or dealing with a third-party insurer’s denial of a claim can be overwhelming. Further complicating the picture is the health care model itself, which skews toward endless diagnostic testing and a cure-at-all-costs approach, regardless of how it may affect the patient’s quality of life.
Some doctors’ groups have recognized the symptoms of a sick health care model and are doing something about it. Since its creation five years ago, the American Board of Internal Medicine Foundation’s Choosing Wisely initiative has brought together more than 80 medical society partners to educate clinicians. It has published over 500 recommendations about overused tests and treatments.
In September 2017, an editorial in The Journal of the American College of Cardiology commended the authors of a research study demonstrating how palliative care can help heart failure patients in terms of quality of life, depression, anxiety and spiritual well-being.
In fact, the growth of palliative care and hospice is one of the most significant movements in recent years. While it’s an area of care that is often overlooked or misunderstood, its positive effects can be life-changing for family doctors and their patients.
Palliative and hospice specialists are trained to view their patients holistically and emphasize quality of life — not just look for the next symptom to cure. Their approach recognizes patients often are dealing with emotional and spiritual issues that must be addressed with as much urgency as medical issues.
Doctor-patient communication is key, ensuring that the needs, fears and priorities of patients and families all get sufficient consideration. It’s an approach that supports and complements the traditional role of the family doctor.
Recently, the family doctor of a patient with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease asked Crossroads to help coordinate a treatment program. The patient had been in and out of the hospital repeatedly over two months.
Crossroads palliative care specialists determined that when the patient was discharged, she didn’t have an essential nebulizer — a device that administers medication in the form of a mist inhaled into the lungs — at home.
Crossroads coordinated among hospital staff, a medical equipment provider and a nurse practitioner get the nebulizer and to show the patient how to use it. As a result, she was treated at home where she was more comfortable, had less anxiety and received her treatments at a fraction of the cost of being in a hospital.
Family physicians understand the need for efficient coordination of medical services. But even for them, the path can be winding and uncertain. Palliative and hospice care specialists can support and enhance their efforts, helping to set a course that leads to a more patient-focused effort and better care.
Health care, after all, should be a team effort that empowers doctors to do what they do best: care for their patients to the best of their abilities.
Valeree Smith is medical director of Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care in Kansas City.
