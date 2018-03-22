Don’t let measles and mumps stage a viral comeback

Two nights ago, I received a text message from my mother.
“Dad was exposed to measles today at work.”
I had heard that at least eight cases of measles had been confirmed in Johnson County. Just two weeks ago, a cheerleader who attended a national competition in Dallas tested positive for mumps. Some 23,000 athletes and 2,600 coaches had been exposed to the virus.
Measles and mumps are both transmittable viral diseases that we could eradicate if we vaccinated ourselves and our children. These two instances could have been avoided if herd immunity had been achieved through widespread vaccination. It is long past time that vaccines should be mandatory for children and adults in the United States.
As a critical care registered nurse, I know that vaccines benefit society as a whole simply from a public health perspective. If a large percentage of the population is immunized, the resultant herd immunity is nearly guaranteed to limit the spread of a particular disease.
Parents of young children should be confident that they are not putting their children at risk by sending them to a daycare or other facility and exposing them to a veritable petri dish of communicable diseases. But because the entire population is not committed to mandatory vaccination, babies less than one year old (too young to receive the vaccination for measles, mumps and rubella — the MMR vaccine) can be susceptible to exposure. This was the case when babies contracted measles at a Johnson County daycare.
My father was exposed while he was treating a measles patient in the emergency department at the hospital where he works. Luckily, my father has been vaccinated. A severe case of measles can cause encephalitis, or swelling in the brain, and could lead to permanent brain damage.
Unfortunately, some irresponsible corners of the media and a vocal cadre of “anti-vaxxer” celebrities have provided misleading messages about vaccines to the public. These nay-sayers have continued to claim that vaccinations will lead to autism in children, even though this thesis relies on a thoroughly discredited study by a quack British doctor that has been described as “the most damaging medical hoax in the last 100 years” in the journal The Annals of Pharmacotherapy.
Anti-vaxxers also argue that vaccines are unnatural remedies, or that pharmaceutical companies are trying to poison people and make more money off of drugs. In the face of such outlandish claims, health professionals must clearly explain how vaccines train the body to fight off infection in the most natural way possible: jump-starting the immune system.
Rather than retreating to a mindset of doubt, we need to trust the proven safety and efficacy of vaccines. We must take responsibility for immunizing ourselves and our children. Why would you not want to give your baby the best protection against 14 serious illnesses before she turns two years old, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend?
It is not too late to make a vaccination appointment with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment by calling 913-826-1200.
To learn more about which vaccines are indicated for you and your children, please refer to the vaccination schedule on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov.
We must do everything we can to eliminate the diseases that have potential to decimate our population if we do not take action. And yes, that includes making vaccinations mandatory.
Don’t wait. Vaccinate.
Kacie Pauls is the unit educator in the Cardiac ICU at University of Kansas Health System and a doctoral student at KU School of Nursing.
