I am deleting my Facebook account. I think you should, too

Facebook is fun to be sure. If not addictive clinically speaking, it absolutely can become habit forming. There are many more constructive uses of my most precious resource: time.
My privacy is being invaded in more ways than I know. It’s self-sabotage to make it easy for more intruders.
All the advertising that Facebook draws would better serve the United States (and all democratic societies) if advertisers went back to newspapers and broadcast networks. The economic viability of those journalistic institutions is being undermined by Facebook as surely as big box retailers have undermined Main Street.
Without viable newspapers and broadcast newsrooms, the vast majority of the population would have no information upon which to prevent the locally powerful from increasing their influence. Worse, as the journalism industry shrinks, the declining number of independent investigative reporters increases the chance for abuse by the powerful.
Never miss a local story.
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is intellectually brilliant, and he has demonstrated good intentions for the less fortunate in many instances. Nonetheless, he has created a platform that autocrats have used to undermine democratic governments, despite Zuckerberg’s concerted but tardy efforts to the contrary.
In their special report, “Inside the two years that shook Facebook — and the world” for Wired last month, Nicholas Thompson and Fred Vogelstein interviewed 51 current or former employees of the social network. They all shared similar stories about “a company, and a CEO, whose techno-optimism has been crushed as they’ve learned the myriad ways their platform can be used for ill.”
Facebook struggles with an unresolvable existential conflict: how to be both a platform and a publisher. Operating as a platform, Facebook is sheltered by the Communications Decency Act from liability for the content their users post. In September 2017, Facebook revealed that a Russian group paid $100,00 for about 3,000 ads targeted at U.S. voters. Posts from six Russian propaganda accounts were shared 340 million times the next month.
Oh my, does Facebook need that legal shelter.
“Facebook tried never to favor one kind of news content over another,” wrote Thompson and Vogelstein. “But neutrality is a choice in itself.” This attempt at leveling the playing field requires vetting, so Facebook — here as a publisher — should be accountable for the content that appears on the network. This runs the risk of reducing viewers and, in turn, reducing advertisers.
Facebook as a platform became one of the favorite fundraising tools of candidate Donald Trump’s data team. Using the “Lookalike Audiences” tool, the campaign targeted users whose interests matched those of people on their own voter lists. Posts targeted at these users garnered huge traffic and engagement — and donations.
Kudos to Trump’s team for ingenuity. Other candidates using the same strategy will amplify the use of misinformation and the resulting polarization of the electorate in the future.
Last month, each of the the nation’s intelligence agency heads’ reiterated the conclusion that Russia had waged a campaign of what spies call “active measures” against the 2016 election. Among them was CIA Director Mike Pompeo, now secretary of state designate.
FBI Director Christopher Wray offered, “We can’t fully police social media, so we have to work with them so that they can police themselves.”
So long as Facebook remains dedicated to providing unlimited connection, it will be an ongoing seduction for the unscrupulous, the self-serving and the autocratic.
I just can’t do it anymore. Participating on Facebook is tempting, but just as smoking delivered comfort in frequent, small doses, it was not in my long-term interest. Facebook jeopardizes our personal and public well-being.
My suggestion: Go to “Settings.” Click “Manage Account,” then “Deactivate your account.”
Get off, and stay off.
David P. Winans is a lifelong educator and school administrator. He is currently owner of DolphinWorks, LLC in Kansas City.
Comments