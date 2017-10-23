MeToo stories reveal shared pain from past

As #MeToo stories of sexual abuse mount to millions on social media, some people sense we women are enjoying ourselves, locking arms on the quad, celebrating a long awaited moment of hope and justice. But it is shared sadness, not triumph.
Deciding whether or not to type #MeToo shoves us back to moments we would rather forget. It forces us to look at people, encounters and jobs and ask if our memories are correct, and whether they count.
“Was it really abuse? Was it really not my fault? And, oh yes, “What was I wearing?”
Now in my 50s, eyes wide open, I went through this exercise myself. Looking back, job by job in Kansas City, I was shocked to remember dozens of bonafide #MeToo offenses, including entire incidents I had long forgotten.
On my first job at age 13 working for a dry cleaner, the owner asked me to help him make deliveries. His wife said, “You should go. You’ll have fun.” I rode shotgun, and he groped. I won’t get graphic. It was awful. I didn’t tell my parents because I feared they would make me quit the only job a 13-year-old could get in my neighborhood.
Q: Was it abuse?
A: Yes. A 60-year-old touching a 13-year-old alone in a car is abuse.
On my second job, as a 15-year-old carhop, a man ordered a Coke while masturbating in the driver’s seat of his red Maverick. I didn’t tell the manager, because she would not have let me handle it the way I chose to, which was to fill a Styrofoam cup with hot coffee and … oops … spill it in his lap. He left so fast I didn’t get his license number. Oops.
Q: Was it abuse?
A: Yes. A customer masturbating while placing his beverage order is abuse.
It may sound like I took command of the situation, but it was not fun to remember.
Truly remembering is reliving, with all the emotions that go along. When we go back to painful moments, psychologists tell us, we often find them to be worse than the originals. When we take our older, wiser selves back to moments lived by our young, vulnerable selves, we arrive angrier, sadder, more ashamed and infinitely more powerless.
My first business trip at age 25 was a sales meeting. I was the only woman in a group of seven. After a day on the golf course, turning down inappropriate fatherly golf swing lessons, “the group” decided to go to an after-dinner “club,” which to my surprise — but no one else’s — was a strip club. I recall feeling the eyes of men, my co-workers, fixed on me to see how I reacted. Yes, I asked to be taken home, but I was teased with veiled threats. “How will you succeed in this industry if you can’t hang out with the guys?”
Q: Was it abuse?
A: Yes: Taking a 25-year-old to watch another woman take off her clothes for men — um, that’s abuse.
In one of my early management jobs I was told to give the top raise to a man who spoke only to my breasts and routinely harassed woman. He needed more money, my male boss said, because “he has a family to support.”
Q: Was it abuse?
A: Maybe I was not abused, but others were. Isn’t witnessing the #MeToo of another just abuse by another name?
Maybe this is what the #MeToo movement tapped into: a shared pain for what we’ve witnessed. It feels important and powerful, but also very sad. It is sad to see friends post #MeToo and learn their stories. It is sad to tell our moms things we tried to protect them from, and to wonder what secrets our daughters are keeping from us.
So, whether or not you posted #MeToo, if you’re feeling raw and sad — I get it. Me, too.
Becky Blades is a business consultant, writer and artist in Kansas City. She blogs at laundryordie.com.
