We must invest in Kansas teachers for our children’s future

1:17 One minute scouting report of Pittsburgh Steelers Pause

0:45 Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: 'What happened in the regular season is of little importance'

0:59 Andy Reid on Tyreek Hill's 'speeding ticket'

3:50 Andy Reid, Alex Smith on Chiefs' AFC West title, playoff bye

2:19 Relive the five best Chiefs scoring plays from this season

0:22 Tammy Reid, Eric Stonestreet and the Chiefs celebrate the AFC West championship

1:54 Westport statues turn into Chiefs fans Friday

4:01 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Andy Reid on offensive play calls

58:42 Chiefs 37, Chargers 27: Postgame analysis