Show us the IRS audit letter, Donald Trump

My viral tweet about Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump started innocently enough.

Last Friday, MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell tweeted this out as part of a stepped-up attack on Trump for not releasing his income tax returns while claiming the Internal Revenue Service is auditing him.

Trump’s reluctance to release his returns is inexcusable and not in line with what other candidates have done, including Hillary Clinton.

It’s doubly reprehensible if Trump is lying. If he is being audited, he would have received an audit letter from the IRS.

That’s why I tweeted this in return to O’Donnell’s missive.

Then O’Donnell “liked” it, which helped it pop up on time lines of many of his 917,000 followers.

What followed was a flood of responses, with most attacking Trump.

Among the best:

But some Trump supporters weighed in as well, with barbs aimed at Clinton.

I hope Trump releases his returns, but doubt he will. And if he’s lying about being audited, it wouldn’t be his first big lie on the campaign trail.

