Show us the IRS audit letter, Donald Trump

My viral tweet about Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump started innocently enough.
Last Friday, MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell tweeted this out as part of a stepped-up attack on Trump for not releasing his income tax returns while claiming the Internal Revenue Service is auditing him.
The word is spreading. More talk on TV today that there's no proof @realDonaldTrump is being audited by IRS.— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) September 15, 2016
Trump’s reluctance to release his returns is inexcusable and not in line with what other candidates have done, including Hillary Clinton.
It’s doubly reprehensible if Trump is lying. If he is being audited, he would have received an audit letter from the IRS.
That’s why I tweeted this in return to O’Donnell’s missive.
SHOW US THE AUDIT LETTER, DONALD TRUMP https://t.co/U949M9tHPj— Yael T. Abouhalkah (@YaelTAbouhalkah) September 16, 2016
Then O’Donnell “liked” it, which helped it pop up on time lines of many of his 917,000 followers.
What followed was a flood of responses, with most attacking Trump.
Among the best:
@YaelTAbouhalkah @Lawrence There is no letter because @realDonaldTrump is lying about the audit. He could still release prior returns.— Johanna Vasquez (@JohannaMV57) September 16, 2016
@YaelTAbouhalkah @Lawrence @realDonaldTrump -- Even if there's an audit, so what?! Doesn't mean he can't make the taxes public.— Adam VanHo (@adamvanho) September 16, 2016
@YaelTAbouhalkah @Lawrence I think all the news media shd tell DT they will no longer cover him unless he turns all tax returns over 2 them— JoMom (@demjsm) September 16, 2016
@YaelTAbouhalkah @Lawrence Trump is basically asking voters 2write check 4car listed on Craigslist w/no photo details or test drive allowed— dani krientz (@danielakrientz) September 16, 2016
@YaelTAbouhalkah @Lawrence @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/rMYxpEpxYB— MJC (@michaeljcullin1) September 17, 2016
@YaelTAbouhalkah @Lawrence FYI: https://t.co/Lbl1DhFqTH— Brandon Burke (@thejosephboys) September 16, 2016
But some Trump supporters weighed in as well, with barbs aimed at Clinton.
@YaelTAbouhalkah @Lawrence @realDonaldTrump show us your speeches to Goldman Sachs— 392srt2014 (@392srt2014) September 17, 2016
@YaelTAbouhalkah You all AREN'T voting for him even if he shows taxes. Deplorables DON"T care #NeverHillar #CorruptHillary #ClintonsEmails— Desertrat2009 (@rubyprincess200) September 17, 2016
I hope Trump releases his returns, but doubt he will. And if he’s lying about being audited, it wouldn’t be his first big lie on the campaign trail.
Yael T. Abouhalkah: 816-234-4887, abouhalkah@kcstar.com, @YaelTAbouhalkah
Comments