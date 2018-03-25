We are Facebook’s product. We can hit it in the wallet

A storm dubbed #DeleteFacebook is brewing in techie communities, on Twitter and — irony alert — on Facebook. The idea is this time is different from all the other times the social network has violated our trust. WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton, who became a billionaire when Facebook purchased his app in 2014, tweeted Tuesday, “It is time. #deletefacebook.”
Is this the beginning of a movement? Here’s the difficult truth: Holding Facebook accountable for data abuses through a mass walkout would be very hard because it is woven into so many lives. But we are not without recourse to help bring change. We should follow the money.
Facebook isn’t like other products you boycott. Last year’s #DeleteUber movement, which attracted an estimated 200,000, helped drive a management change at the start-up because it hit Uber’s bottom line. We don’t buy products from Facebook — we are its product. We’ve given it our information for free. And in North America, we were each worth $26.76 to Facebook in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Facebook became America’s fifth most-valuable public company (worth about $490 billion) by selling advertisers highly targeted access to us. It takes data about what we and our friends do and then combines that with data from other places to make all sorts of inferences about us.
Never miss a local story.
Facebook needs our eyeballs to sell ads to marketers and is very attuned to how much time people spend looking at its apps. But it would take tens of millions quitting to make a dent.
And while it’s easy to press the button to quit Facebook, it’s spectacularly difficult in practice. Facebook has a hold on us because of its network effect: Even if you don’t like Facebook, you might still need it to stay in touch with your mom, your second cousin or even your boss. They’d have to quit, also — and all their friends, too. Many people rely on Facebook to sign into websites, dating services and other apps.
There aren’t great alternatives, either. Several of the most popular other social apps in the United States — Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp — are also owned by Facebook. People peeved at Facebook’s data practices have tried making new services, but none took off.
Aside from a dramatic change of heart from founder Mark Zuckerberg, getting Facebook to reform what data it collects and how it uses it requires destabilizing its business. And that boils down to this: Making Facebook an unreliable or expensive way for marketers to reach us.
“The only way the boycott will be effective is if it creates enough reputational damage that regulation becomes a reasonable option or if advertisers leave en masse,” says Brayden King, a professor at the Northwestern Kellogg School of Management who studies how social movement activists influence corporations. Just the threat of either of those made Facebook’s stock price drop by 7 percent last week.
Companies proved from recent fights with the National Rifle Association and legislation targeting bathroom use by transgender people that they can be more finely tuned to public opinion than politicians. And some big advertisers have already walked up to the line with Silicon Valley. Unilever — one of the world’s largest advertisers, and the company behind brands from Dove to Hellman’s — recently threatened to pull ads from Google and Facebook because of “toxic content.”
In the short term, Federal Trade Commission may also step in and fine Facebook. The regulation question is: What exactly should change? There will be many ideas floated in the months ahead. One intriguing argument is that policing data is more than just a Facebook problem, so we need an independent agency (beyond the FTC) to deal with it.
We’ve allowed an data-gathering industry to flourish with very few consequences and responsibilities. Now we’re learning just how badly that can end up.
Quitting Facebook alone won’t solve the bigger problem. The challenge of our era calls for a broader movement.
Comments