Republicans are failing a moral test in Roy Moore Senate race

“‘All this will I give you,’ he said, ‘if you will bow down and worship me.’”
The prospect of Sen. Roy Moore has been both horrifying and clarifying. It would be difficult to design a more precise test of the moral gag reflex in politics.
In this lifeboat dilemma, Republicans are asked what principles they’re willing to throw overboard in the interest of power. A belief that character matters in politics? Splash. A commitment to religious and ethnic inclusion? Splash. Moral outrage at credible charges of sexual predation against teen girls? Splash.
Those remaining in the lightened boat display a kind of shocking clarity. They value certain political ends — tax cuts, a conservative judiciary — more than ethical considerations. When it comes to confirming judges who oppose Roe v. Wade, the vote of a statesman is no better than the vote of a sexual predator.
This type of calculation admits no limiting principle.
It does not matter that Moore’s explanations have been shifting and slippery. It does not matter that Moore has said that homosexual behavior should be illegal, or that he compared resisting gay marriage to resisting the Holocaust, or that he referred to Asians as “yellows,” or he doesn’t believe former President Barack Obama is a natural born citizen.
Those willing to swallow all this have truly shown the strength of their commitment, a purity indistinguishable from mania.
Still, the Moore test has been useful in its own way. It has exposed corrupt leaders. President Donald Trump’s eventual endorsement of Moore was predictable, given his personal interest in discrediting the credible accusations of exploited women.
The support of the Republican National Committee revealed a political party with no judgment, no standards and a cloudy future among the young and morally sentient.
All of Moore’s allies have marked themselves unfit for leadership. The untainted — among them Sens. Mike Lee, Bob Corker, Jeff Flake, Cory Gardner, Susan Collins, others — are far and away the best positioned to play positive roles in a Republican recovery.
The Moore test has exposed corrupt arguments. All those who say “Let the voters of Alabama decide” are applying popular sovereignty to a matter of basic morality.
Abraham Lincoln would not be amused. We do not let the people decide on the rights of minorities, and the people do not decide on the rules of morality.
The Moore test has exposed corrupt institutions, too. The basic argument here — that ethics can be ignored in the process of doing great work in the world — is precisely what brings institutions into disrepute. The Catholic Church covered up sexual predation on the justification that it was otherwise doing great work in the world.
Some evangelicals are now publicly downplaying credible charges of sexual predation for the same reason. They are doing tremendous damage to the reputation of the Christian church in the process.
Many evangelicals are doing great work in the world, of course — feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless and welcoming the stranger. But a highly visible group of politicized evangelicals is engaged in a different project.
Once they were known for harsh moralism — for being eager tutors in our national sins. Now they argue that character doesn’t count.
The hope for American politics is found in the reverse of all these trends: In leaders who exemplify the nobility of the political enterprise, in arguments that elevate principle, in institutions that shape character, confront corruption, take the side of the exploited.
That hope is contained in the ancient question: “For what shall it profit a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul?”
