Here’s who heaves a sigh of Michael Flynn relief

Marine killed in WWII comes home to his family

After 74 years, the remains of Marine PFC Donald Tolson came home to his family, arriving at Kansas City International on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. No one knew what had become of the body of Tolson, a Marine killed in action in the Battle of Tarawa in World War II. Then a man building a car port on the Pacific island found dog tags. Video by Jill Toyoshiba and Donald Bradley.