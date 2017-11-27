Neil Gorsuch is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Trumpification of the court system

Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot

Ronald O. Hunt, 58, of Edwardsville was killed by an off-duty KCK police captain inside the Lenexa Costco on Sunday. Police say he was apparently living in his truck, which was parked on the far east side of the Costco parking lot at the time of the shooting. According to reports, Hunt walked into the store screaming and holding a gun.