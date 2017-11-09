America will survive Trump, but it won’t ever be the same

Pennsylvania spruce traveling to Rockefeller Center for Christmas

An 80-year-old Norway Spruce tree from State College was chopped down and sent to Rockefeller Center. The tree stood 75 feet tall, 50 feet wide and weighs 13 tons. After New York City, the tree will be sent to Habitat for Humanity to become part of a local home. The tree lighting ceremony in Rockefeller Center is set for November 29.