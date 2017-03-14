Aaron Blake: Republicans are threatening to expose Trump as the emperor with no clothes

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together Pause

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

0:54 Royals owner David Glass on the possibility of re-signing Eric Hosmer

0:53 Five things to know about Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer

4:57 Bill Self's reaction to KU's NCAA tourney draw: 'Are you kidding me?'

0:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez back at spring training

1:58 Bruce Weber on final shot, foul call and whether K-State is in the NCAA Tournament

4:00 Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing

1:01 Kamau Stokes on K-State's final play, D.J. Johnson on foul call