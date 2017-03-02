Andres Oppenheimer: President Trump, stop scaring away foreign tourists

1:25 Kansas Supreme Court school funding decision: How we got here Pause

2:06 The Kansas Supreme Court's school funding ruling: What's next?

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

0:57 Royals' Lorenzo Cain, Ned Yost and Sluggerrr sign autographs

1:50 Helicopter tours over Kansas City has sparked noise complaints

36:46 Royals Facebook Live: Spring training talk with Rustin Dodd and Ryan Lefebvre

0:47 LeFou of 'Beauty and the Beast' in a scene with Gaston

4:31 Olathe shooting victim Ian Grillot: 'Just grateful to be alive'