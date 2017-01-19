Thomas L. Friedman: Trump’s one chance to make a good second impression

0:53 Five players the Chiefs could take at No. 27 in the NFL draft Pause

2:02 Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir preview the U.S. Figure Skating championships

5:09 Kim Anderson discusses Mizzou's latest road loss

1:51 New at Boat & Sportshow: indoor zip line, Food Truck Mafia

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City

1:32 President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved

1:48 A Valium joke by Sen. Pat Roberts leads to senators squabbling about 'tone'

0:43 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television