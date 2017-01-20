Tyler Cowen: Don’t blame ‘Davos Man’ for the limits of globalization

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States Pause

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City

1:35 Catching up with pro football Hall of Famer Will Shields

53:41 Chiefs offseason preview with Terez A. Paylor and Sam Mellinger

5:22 Kansas Citians react after Donald Trump is inaugurated as the nation’s 45th president

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

1:49 Hundreds in KC march to protest Donald Trump's inauguration

1:10 Kansas City women are en route to D.C.