We owe it to the nation to allow women to serve in Special Forces

It is 2017 and we are still arguing about women. As of Jan. 1 of last year, all units and jobs within the U.S. military were opened up to women. Many voices have been screaming in disgust. But it happened.
Women have been taking on and expanding their roles and duties within the U.S. military, even in Special Operations units. But word on the political streets is that the Trump administration may retract that and return the military to barring women from combat units and roles.
The two big questions are: Can they and should they? I think they should be given a shot and so should you.
Women have been attending U.S. Army Special Forces Selection and other combat arms schools. Three were awarded their Ranger tabs in 2015.
Can women be full-fledged Green Berets or SEALs? Can they hold up and operate at the levels and in the environments required by those units? I believe that we do not yet know.
Captain Katie Wilder graduated from the Special Forces Course in 1980. But she was never on a Special Forces team. Katie McBrauer served on Project Blue Light teams, but was not Special Forces-qualified.
Women have been deploying in Iraq and Afghanistan with Special Operations teams to interact with Muslim women. Reports and opinions are mixed on those programs.
Women in the military are essential to our national defense and to our national culture. But the capacity to which women must and can serve is still not fully known.
History is full of women warriors. Women can fight. But can they fight alongside and keep up with the men? We still do not know, but we need to.
We are predisposed genetically to protect our women due to the eons in which humanity struggled to survive. But the world today requires a different ethos and stability, a strong culture in which the majority of that population is able to stand and fight any foe — as one, brothers and sisters, shoulder to shoulder, shield to shield, ready to face all foes.
A common issue raised about women in Army Special Forces is that they cannot carry a heavy ruck. Special Forces requires its operators to carry extremely heavy rucks over long distances, and then be able to fight when they arrive. I have known numerous women who can carry a ruck for long distances. But, heavy and far enough for Special Forces?
Sex tends to be the main issue for many who argue that sexual tensions and jealousies would ruin unit cohesion. But humans are sexual. Sex has not brought down civilization or capitalism.
Selecting and training the right people are crucial for Special Forces. Standards are crucial to selection, for men as well as women. It is crucial that the right female standards are created that will serve the best interests of Special Forces and that of national defense.
Religion is one of the key issues in all this. But fundamentalist Christian claims tend to coincide, ironically, with those of the Taliban, Islamic State, and so on — that women must remain in their place in order to be maintained and to please God.
Let other cultures cover and slaughter their women in the name of their god and family honor.
Strong women do not promote weak men. In fact, it is the opposite. Strong women are an effective counter to weak men. Strong mothers and fathers tend to raise strong sons and daughters. Stronger women propagate a stronger culture, which propagates stronger men.
Doubling our warrior pool could be a boon to our culture. Most women are not currently cut out to be warriors. But neither are most men, and especially not special operators. The benefits of a substantial population of women being available and suited for military service are incalculable.
I worry that women will have the fortitude to work with many men who will resent them. The first female Green Berets are going to have to withstand and ignore some abuse and resentment.
It is imperative that the right capable and unbiased trainers are selected to train, assess and select female candidates. We need to know for certain what women’s martial capacity is, if they can operate with men. We don’t owe women that. We owe the United States that.
The survival of our country depends on this. So let’s try and dispense with all the biases and political agendas and honestly assess women’s martial capacities and determine, once and for all, the best roles that women can play in our national defense.
I am not a liberal. I am a United States Army veteran and a conservative, and as such my concerns are with the security of this nation. Women can be warriors, those who wish to be, but only in cultures where they are allowed to be warriors. Oppressing half our people into weakness is treason.
What is at stake is our military and national survival.
Jeff Forker is an Overland Park resident and a veteran of U.S. Army Special Forces.
