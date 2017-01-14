Honeymoon is over, thanks to Democrats and Donald Trump himself

9:03 Postgame analysis: Kansas 87, Oklahoma State 80 Pause

3:50 Full court press: Meet the crew that keeps the Jayhawks ready for action

1:17 Bill Self: KU fortunate to win after poor defensive effort against TCU

1:51 Frank Mason on KU's defense: "We've got to cut the head off every game"

7:25 Postgame analysis: Kansas 81, Oklahoma 70

15:59 Facebook Live highlights: Terez A. Paylor and Vahe Gregorian preview Chiefs-Steelers game

2:15 Local Oil workers optimistic about market under Trump

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

3:00 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Stopping Steelers' power running game