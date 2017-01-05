Netanyahu makes Trump his chump in Israeli policy

3:07 KU coach Bill Self on Landen Lucas and Sunflower Showdown Pause

2:32 Svi Mykhailiuk on if he traveled before game winner: 'I don't know'

2:49 Is anyone playing up to KU's standard of defense? Bill Self says no

2:32 Devonte' Graham on the responsibility of being a KU basketball player

0:29 Devonte' Graham only accepts passes from KU ball boy

3:36 KU coach Bill Self on making Allen Fieldhouse history

10:59 Postgame analysis: KU wins big in Las Vegas

1:07 KU coach Bill Self happy with start, frustrated with end vs. UNLV

15:15 Postgame analysis following KU's 90-88 victory over Kansas State