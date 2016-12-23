A very merry, meaningful Christmas — even to atheists

3:55 KC bar hopping with George Wendt and friends Pause

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

5:28 The Rockettes perform at George W. Bush's 2001 inauguration

1:07 KU coach Bill Self happy with start, frustrated with end vs. UNLV

1:13 All hail the Christmas cab

0:51 Blue Springs police search for stolen car suspect

1:13 Kansas elector talks about Trump vote

2:03 Cafe Europa opens Union Hill location

3:46 What it's like to climb up a 270-foot wind turbine