Challenged by my elders, but struggling after new betrayal

2:04 Five of the reasons the Chiefs and the Raiders hate each other Pause

2:53 Pearl Harbor survivor Earl Wanbaugh remembers Dec. 7, 1941

1:13 Video shows gunman shooting at off-duty KC police officer

4:03 From the Frozen Tundra to KC, tips for Chiefs fans on staying warm

0:40 Chiefs' Chris Jones: 'Mother Nature is crazy around here'

0:51 Living in Kansas City as an Oakland Raiders fan

1:09 Traffic pile-up forms on Buck O’Neill Bridge

2:12 Chiefs Mark Donovan encourages fans to arrive early Thursday night

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?