Steve Rose: Johnson County airport could be serious threat

A lot of people scoffed in December when I suggested that if Kansas City failed to move forward with a new single-terminal airport, look out for Johnson County to grab the airport as its own prize.
Scoff at your own peril, Kansas City.
The Star reported this week that Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback and others in his administration are taking a serious look at building a commercial airport in Johnson County to replace Kansas City International Airport. There are 60,000 jobs connected to the airport.
Back in December, I asked Johnson County Chairman Ed Eilert if he thought a replacement airport might be built in Johnson County if the voters in Kansas City don’t get behind a new terminal.
His answer was short but telling. “I cannot comment because I have signed a letter of confidentiality.” I suspected then that something must be afoot.
The most likely spot for an airport on the Kansas side of the state line would be the 2,500-acre New Century AirCenter in Gardner. It would be far more convenient to drive there for the 50 percent of airline passengers who live in Kansas. A second option would be the 9,000 acres at the former Sunflower ammunition plant in northwest Johnson County.
The idea is a long shot, to be sure. I am familiar with all the obstacles that would need to be overcome.
It would be expensive, maybe double the $1 billion estimated to build a new terminal from scratch on the site of the old Terminal A, now sitting dormant. But it is also true that President Donald Trump is committed to releasing huge sums of federal funds to build new airports. Brownback has indicated that private money would also be involved. I suppose he is talking about the airlines themselves playing a major role in financing such a move. Southwest Airlines and other airlines have already indicated they would finance the building of a new terminal at KCI.
If a rival airport were developed at New Century, highways would need to be expanded to handle more traffic. Noise levels would need to be addressed. Runways would need to be lengthened and a third one added.
New Century AirCenter and Sunflower are owned by the county and, thus, would not require a vote by anyone for approval, other than the Johnson County Commission.
Kansas City leaders should take this threat very seriously, as far-fetched as it may sound right now. If voters in Kansas City turn down the single-terminal concept, there will be tremendous pressure from the airlines to find a new home in the same metropolitan area. Southwest and other airlines do not want a rehabbed, two-terminal airport. They have made that crystal clear.
The question is: Can the one-terminal concept be sold to Kansas City voters, the vast majority of whom never use KCI? Among those who do, many are in love with the convenience of the existing airport, and never mind what the airlines need to greatly expand in this market.
In most cases, the “border war” has been a net-neutral shuffling of businesses back and forth across the state line. Eilert is now willing to say, “If a regional commercial service airport were to be built in Johnson County, that would be a significant boost to our local economy.” That’s if Kansas City voters make the worst strategic mistake in the history of the city.
