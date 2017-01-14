Petitions allow cranks to stifle forward-looking governance in Kansas City

Say what you will about Clay Chastain, the serial petitioner in Kansas City, but you’ve got to admit what he is doing, over and over, is presenting voters with the opportunity to make the city better.
His schemes may be misguided, even a bit delusional, but he comes across as someone who really wants to move the city forward. Rail transportation is his particular passion.
I have said before that petitions, in general, are disruptive to a representative democracy. They can be abused, as evidenced by Chastain’s efforts. But the real danger is not in presenting dreams. It is the prospect of wielding petitions as a hammer to stifle good, forward-looking governance.
Residents have a right to dissent. But in Kansas City, the opposition has gone berserk. It is almost as if they have formed a government within a government, where the sole aim is to grind to a halt virtually anything that emanates from City Hall.
Groups such as Citizens for a Responsible Government don’t just want to kill a new airport. They also aim to make sure the streetcar routes are not expanded. They oppose the downtown convention center. They helped kill a relocation of a major architectural firm to the Crossroads District. And now they are trying to shoot down a major bond proposal in April that would repair infrastructure throughout the city.
All this suffocating negativity limits progress across the metropolitan area.
If Overland Park, for example, had to put up with this constant sniping — and aggressive petitions to stop anything and everything – not much would happen. The convention center might never have been built. The world-class soccer complex might never have happened. Even the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead and the arboretum might have languished. All of that might have come to a screeching halt if everything had to be put to a public vote.
Fortunately, in Kansas, large cities like Overland Park require that the threshold for a legitimate petition is the signatures of 25 percent of the voters in the last city election — something that rarely happens. That compares with only 5 percent in Kansas City.
Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach, who has led his city for 11 years, is grateful that it is not so easy to circumvent government on his side of the state line. He said the advantage is that elected officials can focus on the long-term and not worry about “citizens overruling the government by referendum.” While he admits it is hard to argue that citizens should not have a direct say in government through petitions, he said issues today are very complicated, particularly projects that involve intricate financing.
Overuse and abuse of petitions have robbed elected officials of needed flexibility to govern, especially when petitions, or threats of petitions, are used to kill forward movement.
It appears this cockeyed way of governing by the masses will only continue. That’s because it takes a petition to change the rules about petitions. And then, as has happened before, the public votes to maintain the same ridiculously low thresholds.
The residents of Missouri are so mistrustful of elected government that they prefer a tiny minority to have the power to bring government to its knees. Meanwhile, residents of the state next door, Kansas, trust their government officials — even when they vehemently disagree.
They always have the option of throwing out the rascals, as Kansans just did in November.
To reach Steve Rose, a longtime Johnson County columnist, send email to srose@kc.rr.com.
Comments